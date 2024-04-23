Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.85 billion and approximately $1.73 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,585,348,260 coins and its circulating supply is 87,585,274,342 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,587,394,973.48036 with 87,587,386,686.78369 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11176433 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,079,001.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

