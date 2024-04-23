XYO (XYO) Trading Up 8.5% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $117.53 million and $833,588.44 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,120.12 or 1.00105504 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0088345 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,038,755.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.