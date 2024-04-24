1,491 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $412.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.72 and its 200-day moving average is $379.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.