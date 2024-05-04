Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.60.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

