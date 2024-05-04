Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Up 5.6%

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.60). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Hermes Pacific Investments Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.