Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 2%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

