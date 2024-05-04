APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 1,726,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

