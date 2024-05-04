Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

