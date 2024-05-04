Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.38. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
