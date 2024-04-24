Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $66.53

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

United Airlines stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

