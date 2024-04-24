Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.18. 1,069,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,376. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.4% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

