Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

