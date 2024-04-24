Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $52,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6,362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $48,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

