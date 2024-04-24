Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $223.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.90.

NYSE:LNG traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,600. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

