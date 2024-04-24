Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.21. 2,618,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,753,977. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

