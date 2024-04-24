Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.72 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00013309 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $165.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00057726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00021619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.