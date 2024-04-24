Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $970,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $22.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,983.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,441. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,014.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,767.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

