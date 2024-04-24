Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMN stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.81.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

