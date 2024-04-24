ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $184.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

