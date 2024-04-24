Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Coursera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Expensify alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Coursera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $150.69 million 0.72 -$41.46 million ($0.51) -3.03 Coursera $635.76 million 3.00 -$116.55 million ($0.77) -15.73

Analyst Recommendations

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Expensify and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00 Coursera 1 2 8 0 2.64

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 283.73%. Coursera has a consensus target price of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 82.42%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Coursera.

Volatility and Risk

Expensify has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.70% -41.91% -20.39% Coursera -18.33% -18.15% -12.39%

Summary

Coursera beats Expensify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.