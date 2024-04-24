Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
F stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 71,456,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,844,660. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
