Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 839 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 709.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. 27,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.