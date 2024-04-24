Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 3,636 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vontier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vontier by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

