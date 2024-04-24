Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,429,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.56. 2,951,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

