Mizuho Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $334.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.58. 624,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

