Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.57. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.31 billion.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
MOH traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $367.41. 459,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.04. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
