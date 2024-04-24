Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $118.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

