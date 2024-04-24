Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 665,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 929.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 68,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VXUS opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.