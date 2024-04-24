Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DexCom were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,406,000 after buying an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11,359.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after buying an additional 726,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

DexCom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.03. 1,069,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

