Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.75. The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 58753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
About Slate Office REIT
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.