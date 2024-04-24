Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNEFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

