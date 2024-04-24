Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $799,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.