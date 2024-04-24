Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after acquiring an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. 2,507,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

