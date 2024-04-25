5,174 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.28 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

