7,706 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $243.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,367. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.