Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 7,842,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,908,084. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,456 shares of company stock valued at $270,423. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

