Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,283 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 31,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. 1,190,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,627. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

