Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 33,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $571.73. 1,183,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,443. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $572.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

