Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 43,100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AKAN traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 462,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,287. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

