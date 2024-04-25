Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rises By 5,750.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 5,750.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,696. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $76.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

