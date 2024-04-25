Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 4,333.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of Ajinomoto stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 17,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.08. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.