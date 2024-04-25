Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $534.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,407. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

