Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,291 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

MMC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $200.42. 57,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.13 and its 200-day moving average is $197.07. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

