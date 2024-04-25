Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

ALRS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 13,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.65. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.