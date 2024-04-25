AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT remained flat at $161.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $135.70 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIT

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.