First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.