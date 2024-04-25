First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

