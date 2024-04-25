ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 3.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 98.37 and last traded at 96.62. Approximately 5,694,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,790,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at 93.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 90.28.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is 87.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $19,833,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.