Art de Finance (ADF) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $88.81 million and $44.21 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,125,745 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 150,125,746 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.5841107 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $73,322,327.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

