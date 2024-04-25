Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.42% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 764,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,185. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.34.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

