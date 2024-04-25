Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $64.73 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00011494 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $64.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,670,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,660,791.17878407 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.35792424 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $117,858,355.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

