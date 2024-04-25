B. Riley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $44.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.